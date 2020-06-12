Blood Drive To Be Held at Southfork Ranch

Following recent reports of shortages at area blood banks, Southfork Ranch is teaming up with the American Red Cross to host a blood drive at the world-famous venue later this month.

For a donation, Southfork Ranch will trade a free pass that'll allow you to take a walking tour of the grounds; the gift shop and museum are also open.

The ranch is, of course, the fictional homestead of the Ewing family made famous in the long-running television drama Dallas which ran originally from 1978-1991 before coming back for a three-year stint in 2012. At its peak, the show was one of the most-watched series in the world.

For those donating, the American Red Cross has implemented additional precautions to ensure the safety of donors and staff, including:

Checking temperatures of staff and donors before entering a drive to make sure they are healthy.

Providing hand sanitizer for use before the drive, as well as throughout the donation process.

Following social distancing between donors including entry, donation and refreshment areas.

Increasing enhanced disinfecting of surfaces and equipment.

Emphasizing the importance of appointments to help manage the flow of donors at drives.

To view available appointment times and schedule a visit, click here and enter the sponsor code "southfork." If you'd like to donate but don't want to drive out to Parker, there are other donation opportunities listed on the Red Cross' website that can be found by entering your ZIP code.

Donors are encouraged to save time prior to making an appointment by using RapidPass to complete the pre-donation reading and health history online.

The blood drive at Southfork Ranch is Saturday, June 13 from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. The ranch is located at 3700 Hogge Drive in Parker. Parking and entry to the facility is free.