Blood Donations and Reputations on the Line in Annual Contest in Weatherford

A fight of the century is happening this week in Weatherford.

At least that's how the police and fire departments describe their annual Battle of the Badges. It's a two-part competition to get folks to donate blood and vote for their favorite badge: The police department or the fire department.

"It is a friendly competition but we still want to win. Chief [Jonathan] Peacock and the fire department has edged us out the past couple of years," said Police Chief Lance Arnold. "We're gonna come out on top this year. I'm putting that in the bank right now."

Of course, the greater good is the lives that are saved. One pint of blood, the chief says, saves three lives.

"Many of the elective surgeries in the pandemic were deferred to now. Obviously, the pandemic has taken a toll on donations. So, what has normally been an urgent need in the summer has actually become a critical need now," Arnold said.

The annual blood drive is hosted by the Rotary Club of Weatherford and Carter Blood Care. Mobile donation sites will be available:

Thursday, August 5

Noon - 4 p.m.

Weatherford Chamber of Commerce

Albertsons Parking Lot

Friday, August 6

Noon - 6 p.m.

Shep's Place

202 Fort Worth Hwy, Weatherford

Saturday, August 7

Noon - 6 p.m.

Shep's Place

202 Fort Worth Hwy, Weatherford

Sunday, August 8

9 a.m. to noon

North Side Baptist Church

910 N Main St, Weatherford