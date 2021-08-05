Weatherford

Blood Donations and Reputations on the Line in Annual Contest in Weatherford

The Rotary Club of Weatherford organizes the Battle of the Badges

NBCUniversal, Inc.

A fight of the century is happening this week in Weatherford.

At least that's how the police and fire departments describe their annual Battle of the Badges. It's a two-part competition to get folks to donate blood and vote for their favorite badge: The police department or the fire department.

"It is a friendly competition but we still want to win. Chief [Jonathan] Peacock and the fire department has edged us out the past couple of years," said Police Chief Lance Arnold. "We're gonna come out on top this year. I'm putting that in the bank right now."

Of course, the greater good is the lives that are saved. One pint of blood, the chief says, saves three lives.

"Many of the elective surgeries in the pandemic were deferred to now. Obviously, the pandemic has taken a toll on donations. So, what has normally been an urgent need in the summer has actually become a critical need now," Arnold said.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

The annual blood drive is hosted by the Rotary Club of Weatherford and Carter Blood Care. Mobile donation sites will be available:

Thursday, August 5
Noon - 4 p.m.
Weatherford Chamber of Commerce
Albertsons Parking Lot

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

Dallas 18 mins ago

Man Killed in Shooting at Dallas Convenience Store: Police

Arlington 8 hours ago

Six Flags Over Texas Kicks Off 60th Anniversary Celebration

Friday, August 6
Noon - 6 p.m.
Shep's Place
202 Fort Worth Hwy, Weatherford

Saturday, August 7
Noon - 6 p.m.
Shep's Place
202 Fort Worth Hwy, Weatherford

Sunday, August 8
9 a.m. to noon
North Side Baptist Church
910 N Main St, Weatherford

This article tagged under:

WeatherfordWise Countyblood donationsweatherford fdweatherford pd
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us