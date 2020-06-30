Black Transgender Woman Found Dead, Dallas Police Seek Public's Help

A 22-year-old Black transgender woman was found dead with gunshot wounds in a parking lot Tuesday, according to Dallas police.

At approximately 6:15 a.m., a passerby found the woman, whose legal name is Michael Richey, unconscious with apparent gunshot wounds in the parking lot of Rosemont Apartments at 3015 East Ledbetter Drive, the Dallas Police Department said.

Dallas Fire and Rescue responded and pronounced the victim dead at the scene. Dallas police said they had not yet been provided with a preferred name for the victim.

Residents at the location reported that they heard gunfire around 5 a.m., but there are no records of 911 calls of the time, according to Dallas police.

Anyone with information can contact Dallas police Det. Brian Tabor at 214-671-3605 or brian.tabor@dallascityhall.com.

In the past five years, more transgender people have been killed in Texas than any other state, The Dallas Morning News reported, and nearly half of those deaths occurred in Dallas, where the murder of 23-year-old Muhlaysia Booker and others caused a stir within the North Texas LGBTQ community.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information called into Crime Stoppers at 214-373-TIPS (8477) that leads to the arrest and indictment for this felony offense.