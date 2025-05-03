A national movement aimed at helping Black men live longer, healthier lives is making its first-ever stop in Dallas on May 3.

Black Men’s Wellness Day kicks off at 7 a.m. Saturday at Reverchon Park with a 5K walk and run.

Attendees are also invited to take part in free health screenings, live music, a kids zone, local vendors, and a senior pavilion.

The event is part of a 24-city tour organized by the African American Male Wellness Agency, which focuses on promoting both mental and physical wellness in Black communities across the country.

“This marks the first time it’s happening here in North Texas,” said Victor Tolbert, the event’s local organizer.

“Us as Black men, again, we need to start prioritizing our health,” Tolbert said. “We need to be able to know our numbers so that way we can make informed decisions on what we are going to do about our health.”

The agency has previously held events in cities such as Columbus, Ohio and Seattle, but this is the first time Dallas will host the event, which runs until noon.

Registration is still open online and will also be available in person at the event. All participants must register by 9 a.m. Saturday.