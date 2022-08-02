Dallas

‘Black Lives Matter' Horse Who Gained National Attention Unexpectedly Dies

The horse's owner says Black Lives Matter died during a visit to a vet clinic

By Meredith Yeomans

A horse from Oak Cliff who made a name for himself on and off the track has died.

The stallion named Black Lives Matter died last week.

Videos of the horse's last-to-first place win went viral earlier this year.

His owners are also the first black family in Texas to race quarter horses and recently returned to racing after decades away from it.

They are heartbroken by the loss.

“He was such an icon, all the little kids, all the grandkids, he was like their superhero & he stood for a lot in this country,” said Keelron Hatley, co-owner of Black Lives Matter.

They say the horse died during a routine procedure at a vet clinic and they're having an examination done to determine how he died.

