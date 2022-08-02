‘Black Lives Matter' Horse Who Gained National Attention Unexpectedly Dies

A horse from Oak Cliff who made a name for himself on and off the track has died.

The stallion named Black Lives Matter died last week.

Videos of the horse's last-to-first place win went viral earlier this year.

His owners are also the first black family in Texas to race quarter horses and recently returned to racing after decades away from it.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

They are heartbroken by the loss.

“He was such an icon, all the little kids, all the grandkids, he was like their superhero & he stood for a lot in this country,” said Keelron Hatley, co-owner of Black Lives Matter.

They say the horse died during a routine procedure at a vet clinic and they're having an examination done to determine how he died.