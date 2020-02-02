Black History Month: North Texas Civil Rights Activist Juanita J. Craft

Juanita J. Craft (Feb. 9, 1902 - Aug. 6, 1985) is known for many firsts. One of the most notable is for playing a crucial role in the desegregation of the University of Texas School of Law, North Texas State College (now known as the University of North Texas) and the 1954 State Fair of Texas. She is also widely known for helping to integrate several Dallas theaters and restaurants.

Craft, who was elected to the Dallas City Council in the 1970s, is also remembered for her activism during the civil rights movement and credited with organizing more than 100 branches of the NAACP.

She received many accolades in her career including the NAACP Golden Heritage Life Membership Award and the Eleanor Roosevelt Humanitarian Award.

Today, the Juanita Craft Recreation Center stands at 4500 Spring Ave. in Dallas.

Her former home, located at 2618 Warren Ave., is now a museum dedicated to her life, and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.