Black Girl Magic Museum In Mesquite Wants to Uplift and Educate All Visitors

In a Mesquite shopping plaza on Gus Thomasson Road, you can enter into a unique experience called Black Girl Magic Museum.

"People can come and get educated and uplifted by learning the history of Black women," Black Girl Magic Museum owner and founder Dominque Hamilton said.

Although the museum highlights Black women Hamilton said it's a space for everyone.

"If you ever want to know about the magic of the Black woman or you have questions you like to ask about history or a lot of things that have happened over the years, this is a safe place where you can come and get educated," Hamilton said.

Education is a key part of some exhibits.

"Hidden Figures room with Katherine Johnson and we have three additional Black astronauts in there," Hamilton pointed out.

But, it's also takes visitors on an emotional journey.

"We wanted to honor Breonna Taylor, Atatiana Jefferson, and Sandra Bland," Hamilton said. "A lot of times people don't realize this could have happened to any of us. So, this is really to reflect to say we see you, we feel you, we hear you."

Not open a full month yet, Hamilton said they’ve had about 1,000 visitors.

"It's an amazing experience,” museum visitor Tambreshia Richardson said. “I think that each of the rooms represent so much Black girl magic. It's inspiring, it's motivating, it's a place where I feel like I belong here."

Belonging and learning is exactly why Hamilton created this experience.

"I want everyone to know the history of the Black woman and how so many women have broken so many barriers,” Hamilton said. “Also, that little girls... they can be anything they want to be not even the sky is the limit."

Hamilton says this is just the beginning. There are plans to partner with some nonprofits in the DFW area and hopefully expand to six more cities in 2021.

COVID-19 Safety precautions are in place. Hamilton says they limit the number of visitors to 25 per hour. Touchable exhibits are sanitized between visitors.

For more information on hours and purchasing tickets for Black Girl Magic Museum click here.