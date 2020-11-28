Bishop Arts Businesses Hoping People Shop Small for Big Impact

For many Bishop Arts store owners who have struggled during the pandemic, Small Business Saturday could help provide a much-needed boost.

In a recent survey, the Society for Human Resource Management found more than 60% of small businesses saw revenue losses this year.

Brittany and Paul Gray hope they did their part to help small businesses by doing their Christmas shopping in Bishop Arts on Saturday.

“I think this is the time of year when small businesses really look for that bump to help them through the year,” Paul Gray said.

Lydia Arnold, the manager at Fête-ish, said she was out of work for a couple of months at the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

“My fiancé and I have eight grandchildren and it is important that we have income coming in,” Arnold said.

When Arnold opened her doors Saturday, Tina Kontos was first in line.

“I actually like to shop early, but it’s always fun to get some of the stocking stuffers, especially on Small Business Saturday,” Kontos said.

Down the street at Indigo 1745, sales representative Lettie Monreal waited for customers to stop at the boutique Saturday morning.

"We have some nice people who have come by saying that they are supporting our local stores, the community," Monreal said. "It’s really nice to see good people."