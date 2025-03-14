Bird watchers keep close eye on Bald Eagles at White Rock Lake due to high winds

The Bald Eagles of White Rock have a community of birders who watch over them.

As the red flag warning wind picked up over Dallas, trees swayed, and a few birders trained their eagle eyes on a Bald Eagle nest high up in a tree.

"The wind is the bigger concern right now," Teresa Mayes said, looking through her camera viewfinder.

Mayes arrived at her post around 9 a.m. It’s not a job. "This is my getaway from my job," Mayes said, laughing. "Mama is up there right now."

A female Bald Eagle sat perched on the edge of her nest. Mayes said there are eaglets inside. The male Bald Eagle was circling the area.

"This fish that he brought about an hour ago was a pretty good-sized fish," Mayes said.

"The wind has picked up quite a bit, and the hawks are always a big deal," Mayes said. "But with the increase in fires, worried about the wind and stuff. I think a lot of people worry about that."

A few others stopped by with cameras and binoculars, but Mayes stayed and watched.

"Yeah," Mayes said. "Just because of the problems they've had the last two years."

Mayes is invested in the eaglets’ future.

"They're majestic. They're our national bird. You don't normally see them in Texas that frequently. It's pretty rare, so seeing them here in Dallas, it's pretty special," Mayes said. "I'll probably stay until about 4... it's fun!"