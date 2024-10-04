Biplane crashes into tree after landing at private North Texas dirt airstrip

A biplane crashed into a tree after landing at a private dirt airstrip near Sanger on Friday afternoon, the FAA says.

Officials with the FAA told NBC 5 a single-engine 1943 Boeing-Stearman Model 75 touched down at Bar VK Airpark at about 1:45 p.m. and ended up colliding with a tree off the dirt runway.

The FAA said two people were on board but they did not say anything about their conditions.

Texas SkyRanger flew over the dirt airstrip on Friday afternoon and spotted the plane off the southern end of the runway with part of the wing and fueslage caught in a tree.

The airpark is located near the 11000 block of Merlin Drive, north of the intersection of Chapman Road and Farm-to-Market Road 2450 in Bolivar.

The NTSB will lead the investigation into the incident with assistance from the FAA. A preliminary incident report will be available on Monday.