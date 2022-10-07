Live: Billy Chemirmir, Accused in 22 Killings, Found Guilty of Murdering Mary Brooks

A livestream from inside the courtroom will appear in the player above.

Billy Chemirmir, the man charged with killing 22 elderly North Texas women over a 2-year span, was found guilty of capital murder Friday in the 2018 death of 87-year-old Mary Brooks.

It's Chemirmir's second murder conviction and third capital murder trial. His first trial, in the smothering death of 81-year-old Lu Thi Harris, ended in a mistrial last November when the jury deadlocked. He was retried and found guilty in April.

Friday's conviction is a second automatic sentence of life without parole.

In closing arguments Friday, Dallas County District Attorney John Creuzot said Chemirmir made a living off of killing people to steal their jewelry.

"This is a conscious, dedicated effort to stalk, surveil, steal kill and sell," Creuzot said.

Chemirmir has maintained his innocence. His attorney entered a not-guilty plea on his behalf Monday but did not call any witnesses to testify in his defense -- just as they did in the first and second trials.

CHARGES AGAINST BILLY CHEMIRMIR

Chemirmir has been charged with 22 counts of capital murder in deaths spanning May 2016 to March 2018. Four of those indictments were added this summer.

Most of the people Chemirmir is accused of killing lived in apartments at independent living communities for older people. He’s also accused of killing women in private homes, including the widow of a man he had cared for in his job as an at-home caregiver.

In a video interview with police, Chemirmir told a detective that he made money buying and selling jewelry and had also worked as a caregiver and a security guard.

Prosecutors in neighboring Collin County haven’t said if they will try any of their nine capital murder cases against Chemirmir.