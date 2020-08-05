Billy Bob's to Reopen Again in August, Concert Tickets on Sale Friday

Billy Bob's Texas has announced plans to reopen again in mid August.

The Stockyards bar has applied for a permit that would allow it to open and operate as a restaurant, under restaurant guidelines.

Management said it has every intention of opening Billy Bob's Texas and the Honky Tonk Kitchen sometime between August 12-14.

Billy Bob's has also announced new concert dates in August. Tickets for most of the shows will go on sale on Friday at 10 a.m.

Here are the concerts at Billy Bob's scheduled for August:

Friday, August 14 at 10 p.m. - The Bellamy Brothers

Saturday, August 15 at 10 p.m. - Flatland Cavalry

Friday, August 21 at 10 p.m. - Tracy Byrd

Saturday, August 22 at 10 p.m. - Casey Donahew

Sunday, August 23 at 8 p.m. - Chad Prather

Friday, August 28 - TBA

Sunday, August 29 at 10 p.m. - Josh Abbott Band

The upcoming concerts will be limited to 1,200 tickets, but Billy Bob's said that capacities could change after the first weekend of shows.

Concert capacity will include 1,000 socially distanced reserved seats and 200 socially distanced general admission seats.

According to Billy Bob's there will be no bull riding shows or valet services.

On Friday, Rep. Roger Williams to will hold a press conference at Billy Bob's at 10 a.m. The press conference will highlight the need to provide relief to independent live music venues through the Save Our Stages Act.

Williams will be joined by venue owners and artists from the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

Face coverings and social distancing practices will be mandatory at the event, Billy Bob's said.

On Saturday, Casey and Melinda Donahew will host a "Boots and Blood" Drive at Billy Bob's Texas 81 Club through a partnership with the American Red Cross.

Casey will play music throughout the day, and both Casey and Melinda will be giving away goodie bags.

Guests and donors at the blood drive will be required to wear masks and will have their temperature taken. All surfaces will be sanitized between donors, and all blood, platelet, and plasma donations will be tested for COVID-19 antibodies as an additional health service to donors.