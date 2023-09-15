Billy Bob's commemorates Texas music legend Charlie Robison

Billy Bob's Texas is remembering Charlie Robison after the singer-songwriter passed away on Sunday.

Robison took the stage frequently at Billy Bob's, with a total of 38 shows appearances, according to a release.

"Our hearts are broken to learn of the passing of Texas Country Music legend and our dear friend Charlie Robison," Billy Bob's said in a release. "We have been blessed to have so many wonderful memories with Charlie over the years and will miss him greatly. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones."

A Fort Worth legend, Robison commemorated his “Live at Billy Bob’s” recording with a tattoo of his album cover.

Billy Bob's also has Robison's handprint on their handprint wall of fame.

Billy Bob's posted a video in his memory on Facebook. They also have a page in his honor on their website.

Photo from Billy Bob's Texas.