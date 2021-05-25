Billboard Campaign Launched for Missing Dallas Teen on National Missing Children's Day

The Texas Center for the Missing and Clear Channel Outdoor Americas is launching a month-long effort across the Dallas area to help generate leads in the case of Maria Elizalde.

Elizalde disappeared on Nov. 25, 2015 when she was 17 years old.

She will be featured on the Clear Channel digital billboards along with an age-progressed photo of what she could look like today.

According to officials, Elizalde may still be in the Dallas, Cedar Hill or Balch Springs area

She is described as a biracial woman who is five feet tall and weighs 140 pounds. She was last seen with the ends of her hair dyed blue.

Clear Channel's efforts to locate Elizalde are being provided at no cost in recognition of National Missing Children's Day.

President Ronald Reagan proclaimed May 25 National Missing Children's Day in 1983.

Elizalde is one of 37,023 Missing Children in Texas, Clear Channel said.

Information about Elizalde's whereabouts can be given to the Dallas Police Department at 214-671-4268.