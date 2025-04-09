William Zimmerman has been looking for ways to improve the safety for bikers and pedestrians around his Oak Cliff neighborhood for years.

On Wednesday, he saw a project with more than a decade of planning involved receive approval from the City of Dallas that will add dedicated bike lanes near busy Rosemont Elementary School.

Zimmerman, a father of three young children, says creating a safer arrival for kids on bikes near the campus has been a priority for the Rosemont Dads Club since at least 2014.

“That’s really where the most chaos is,” Zimmerman said about the pickup and drop-off lanes. He adds that the project stalled out in the design phase, but momentum picked up again in 2021 with more organized biking events for families.

It’s a campus already carrying a culture of kids biking to school, with parents riding with their students.

While there are striped bike lanes on streets headed to the school, the final block along Stevens Forest Drive provides no protection for bikers.

“Right now, the solution is to have a police officer out there,” Zimmerman said. “When we have the improved bike infrastructure, that will no longer be needed.”

On Wednesday, the Dallas City Council agreed, approving just under $900,000 to create dedicated, protected bike lanes along Stevens Forest Drive. A majority of the dollars, about $689,000, come from a federal grant for the Safe Routes to School Project.

District 1 council member Chad West says the goals of the SRTS project intersect with the city’s push to eliminate car and pedestrian deaths from unsafe driving.

“That’s the goal, that simple,” West said.

West says while the city’s “Vision Zero” strategy is making progress with lowering speeds in areas of Dallas seeing the most pedestrian accidents, more work is needed.

“If we can design our roads and sidewalks and the way we get around the city, to reduce the number of accidents, that’s less police that would have to go deal with that,” West said.

Zimmerman adds that his school community is fortunate that all they’ve had are a few close calls, but the addition of bike lanes will help grow the confidence and safety for riders of all ages.

“The more families that are walking in, biking in, that means less car lane traffic, less traffic backing up,” Zimmerman said.

The timeline calls for construction of the dedicated bike lanes to begin later this summer, with completion in February 2026.