Big weather changes ahead including thunderstorms followed by a chilly pattern

This tranquil fall weather is about to come to an end with thunderstorms in the forecast in the coming days. The good news, however, is that we need the rain and most of the weekend will be dry.

Sunday will be the day with the earliest chance of rain across North Texas. The sky will become mostly cloudy and there could be a couple of spotty showers, especially to the east of DFW, during the afternoon or evening.

The chance for more widespread showers and thunderstorms will likely hold off until late Sunday night and Monday morning.

Some of these storms could be severe as they approach from the west. Damaging winds and hail would be the primary concern. Even still, we can't completely rule out a brief tornado within the line of storms.

The good news is that the rain totals should be generous with much of the area picking up well over a half inch of rain. Some spots could easily receive over an inch of rain (especially farther west). The bad news is that there could be some heavy rain around for the morning drive Monday.

After the rain clears, much cooler weather will push into North Texas during the day Tuesday. This will be a strong cold front that gets a reinforcement of chilly air on Wednesday. High temperatures are likely to remain in the 50s for a couple of days. Overnight lows could be cold enough for some frost late next week.