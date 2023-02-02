Big Thaw Begins Around Dallas' High Five Interchange

A big thaw began Thursday around Dallas' High Five, the five-level interchange of US 75 Central Expressway and I-635 LBJ Freeway in North Dallas.

Tony Hartzel with the Texas Department of Transportation said the High Five was treated the same as other big Dallas interchanges that saw bigger accident problems during days of freezing weather. High Five drivers were just lucky or more careful to avoid more serious wrecks that other places saw, Hartzel said.

The ice was just as serious there and High Five neighbors were just as anxious Thursday for a thaw.

Some were not waiting around for Mother Nature to clear driveways, using shovels to help them get back on the road.

In some places, water ran free toward storm drains, while other side streets remained frozen and slick.

“It is better but it is dangerous because people get so confident and they're speeding so it's more dangerous now,” driver Monica Battison said.

She took extra care to remove ice from her vehicle before driving.

Driver Ivan Lomax said flying ice can be a threat to others.

“Especially when you first hit it, to get it to clear off the top of your car, that's when it's at the most risk,” Lomax said.

One office building where workers shoveled the parking lot Wednesday was clear with warmer weather Thursday as some side streets remained covered with ice.

One school property nearby seemed like it may not thaw by Friday.

The drivers were at the Costco beside the High Five, anxious to get out and resupply after days inside.

“We were home and then we ran out of food so we have to come and do some shopping,” Battison said.

Shopper Jacob Flores said his drive to the store was not too bad.

“I got chicken breast, Canadian bacon, a few bell peppers and socks,” Flores said.

Except for eggs which Costco customers could not find at the store earlier in the week, Flores said he found most items he wanted despite days of difficulty for deliveries to stores.

The store parking lot had less ice than many other places nearby.

“Got to get out here and shop, still. Got to be careful. Got to shop and be careful, all at the same time,” Lomax said.

Some overpasses and side streets around the High Five remained icy Thursday night as temperatures were expected to drop below freezing again before a final thaw Friday.