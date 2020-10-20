Big Tex Waves Goodbye to 2020 Drive-Thru State Fair on Tuesday

Big Tex's 68th year as the official State Fair of Texas greeter is coming to an end on Tuesday.

After welcoming guests in their cars during the 15 operating days of the 2020 Big Tex Fair Food Drive-Thru, the 55-foot-tall talking cowboy will come down on Tuesday at 10 a.m. in Big Tex Circle at Fair Park.

The 2020 State Fair of Texas was canceled due to COVID-19, but Big Tex put on his face mask and returned to work to welcome guests to the drive-thru event.

Officials with the State Fair of Texas said the drive-thru fulfilled the Fair's mission of supporting agriculture, education, and community involvement while keeping the State Fair spirit alive during fall of 2020.

Big Tex will return to Fair Park to welcome visitors to the 2021 State Fair of Texas, which is scheduled to open Friday, Sept. 24 and run through Sunday, Oct. 17.