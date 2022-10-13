Close to $1 billion (with a B) is up for grabs between the two national lotteries in the next two days — $948 million if you happened to be so lucky to hold the winning Mega Million and Powerball tickets.

HOW MUCH IS THE MEGA MILLION JACKPOT FRIDAY NIGHT?

First up, the Mega Millions drawing on Friday night. The top prize is $494 million. The chance of a single ticket matching all six numbers drawn is 1 in 302 million for Mega Millions and buying multiple tickets doesn't move the needle much.

In September we learned two people would split the $1.34 billion Mega Millions jackpot bought in a Chicago suburb in July. It was the second-largest jackpot in Mega Millions' 20-year history.

HOW MUCH IS THE POWERBALL JACKPOT SATURDAY NIGHT?

No one matched all six numbers in Wednesday night's drawing so the Powerball jackpot rolls to $454 million for the drawing on Saturday night. The chance of a single ticket hitting Powerball's jackpot is 1 in 292 million.

The Powerball was $454 million in April of this year.

WHAT YOU SHOULD DO IF YOU WIN A LOTTERY JACKPOT

If you are lucky enough to win a life-changing amount of money, CNBC says there are four things to do right away to protect your winnings and slash the stress.

Push the 'pause button' Keep your win a secret Keep your ticket safe Build a team of advisors

Texas is one of eight states that pay the most, thanks to winners not having to pay state taxes on lottery winnings.

And if you have friends in Alabama, Alaska, Hawaii, Nevada and Utah, they might ask you to buy them a ticket, since those states don't participate in the national lottery at all.

NBC 5's Larry Collins talked to Mark Glickman at the Harvard University Department of Statistics about the odds and what number picking pitfalls to avoid.