Big check for housing in Fort Worth's Stop Six neighborhood

On Thursday, local, county and federal elected leaders gathered in Fort Worth's Stop Six neighborhood to mark a milestone.

Congressman Marc Veasey (D- Fort Worth) presented a check for over $4 million for Hughes House II, a 237-unit mixed-income apartment complex that will include new tree-lined streets, sidewalks, and lighting, along with upgraded water, sewer, and stormwater systems.

Veasey lived in the same area as a child.

“In my lifetime, a lot hadn’t changed. But to finally start to see some major changes taking place, and I think that is amazing," he said.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

The project is named after another Stop Six resident: High school basketball coach and hall-of-famer, Robert Hughes, who died last week.

City Council member and Mayor Pro Tem Gyna Bivens represents the neighborhood and said there's more housing to come.

"We’re going to see housing that you’ve never seen in Stop Six before. I can’t wait to see Babers Manor. I can’t wait to see housing along Ramey. I can’t wait to see developers finally wanting to come to this community," she said during the check presentation.

But lifelong neighbor and longtime activist, Teena James, said while the housing is exciting and much-appreciated, they're waiting for other long-overdue basics.

“There aren’t any sit-down, healthy restaurants in the community," James pointed out.

She said they also need grocery stores and field houses to keep kids busy in the summer, and investments in their schools and roads.

“I think it’s time to stop having us fight for things that should’ve already been put in the community," James said.

It's why James said she's running for city council, herself, and is calling on others to step up.

“It takes those who are homeowners and residents and alums to come back and pour back into your community," she said.

Bivens agrees they still need more businesses and services in Stop Six and in East Fort Worth.

“East Fort Worth gets overlooked," she said.

She's calling on her colleagues at City Hall.

“My message to staff is: Be just as creative with additional dollars that you find in Stop Six as you are in other parts of our city," she said.

Bivens said she holds meetings with developers and her constituents so they know what it takes to attract businesses to the area.

She said developers have told her more rooftops will attract more businesses, but now that the area has more homes, she wants to hold another event with them.

"To ask: What does it take? What does it take? Because if it’s not just rooftops now, you keep moving that line, what does it take?” Bivens said.

Bivens said they should more housing going up should coax more businesses to the area.

“I damn sure hope it does!” she said.

She said she's had some discussions on possible projects coming to Stop Six soon.

“Until I see a check and a shovel in the ground, I don’t count on anything and so that’s why you have to keep on complaining, keep on talking loud, and keep on letting folk know that you’re here, and we have expectations," Bivens said.