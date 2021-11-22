Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Dallas Needs Mentors

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Dallas is looking for a few good men.

"Six hundred thirty boys are still waiting for a man," BBBS of Greater Dallas President Jenny Harper said, explaining the need for Big Brothers in North Texas is particularly great. "Think of a young man who has never been outside of his four-block radius, and he goes into a high-rise in downtown Dallas. Think of the world he sees and what he can become."

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Dallas matches children between the ages of 7 and 14 with "Bigs" who act as mentors.

"I want to see more males become 'Bigs,'" LeDale Curry said. Curry has been a "Big" to his "Little" for eight years. "If we can get our men out there, minority men, to become 'Bigs' and just have an impact on one young man's life, that's one more than yesterday."

"There are so many young people out there who face generational incarceration. They have family members impacted by generational poverty," Harper said. "These young men and women are as brilliant as their more affluent peers, and yet they don't have the same access to reach their potential."

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Dallas said 98% of "Littles" who are matched graduate high school with a plan for their future.

"Let's help all children see they're worthy of being the CEO of a Fortune 500 company," Harper said. "Let's give them access and resources to get there."

"I look at it as really a big friend," Curry said. "This is what I've been to him and he's been to me... and I think that I have a friend for life now."