Biden Says He Has Plans to Visit the US-Mexico Border

Hundreds of teenage asylum seekers have arrived at Dallas' convention center, with more expected.

By Candace Sweat

Patrick Semansky | AP

As more migrants cross the U.S.-Mexico border, President Joe Biden says he plans to visit the border to assess the situation.

Hundreds of teenage asylum seekers were brought to the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in Dallas under an agreement between the federal government and the city -- and more are expected to arrive.

Now, people are working around the clock to help them figure out what happens next.

The White House occasionally struggled with how to explain its plan on how asylum seekers should be handled in general but made it clear that young, vulnerable children would not be expelled.

Biden said he planned to go to the border at some point. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said last week the U.S. is expected to see the highest numbers of southwest border crossings in 20 years.

The Dallas Convention Center is just one of a couple of planned decompression centers in Texas funded by the Department of Health and Human Services to care for children. Another will be set up in Midland.

