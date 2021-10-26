DallasNews.com

Biden Prolongs 58-Years of Secrecy Surrounding JFK Files

Biden promised an “intensive” review over the next year, with some records released between Dec. 15 and the end of the year, and a “comprehensive release in late 2022"

By Todd J. Gillman - The Dallas Morning News

Aerial view of Dealey Plaza and the former Texas School Book Depository building in the historic West End district of downtown Dallas, Texas, is the location of the assassination of President John F. Kennedy on November 22, 1963. (Main Street, Elm Street, and Commerce Street)
Getty Images

In spring 2018, then-President Donald Trump delayed the release of Kennedy assassination files for another 3 1/2 years – files the FBI and CIA had pleaded to keep under wraps.

The new deadline is Tuesday. But historians and conspiracy buffs will have to keep waiting, and some aren’t happy, including Kennedy kin.

Late Friday, the White House issued a memorandum declaring the deadline will not be met because of delays related to COVID-19.

“Unfortunately, the pandemic has had a significant impact” on the National Archives and on assorted agencies and departments seeking to keep archivists from releasing some of their files, the memo reads. “Making these decisions is a matter that requires a professional, scholarly, and orderly process; not decisions or releases made in haste.”

