Russia

Biden Calls Parents of Texan Veteran Imprisoned in Russia

The president pledged to meet Joey and Paula Reed in Washington.

By Allie Spillyards

NBC 5 News

Outside of the Fort Worth V.A., where President Biden spoke in support of military veterans Tuesday, a military family rallied for their own.

Two and a half years since their son, former Marine Trevor Reed, was placed in a Russian prison on an assault charge U.S. officials have called 'preposterous,' Joey and Paula Reed insist the Commander-in-Chief has the best chance of bringing him home.

“He's the final say. He's where the buck stops as the President says,” said Joey Reed.

The Granbury couple had hoped for a private meeting with Biden but were told there simply wasn't time, but they did get an unexpected call.

"My phone rang. I pulled it out of my pocket, and it said, “the White House,” said Paula Reed.

The Reeds say during a four-minute conversation, Biden apologized for not having enough time to meet in person while he was in town and made sure they knew, Trevor's plight is a priority for the country he once served.

“He said, ‘I am well aware of who Trevor is and I want you to know that I think about Trevor every single day.’ And then he said, ‘On the way here, I said a rosary for Trevor.’ And he said, “That's the honest truth, and I just want you to know that’,” said Paula.

The President also pledged to arrange a meeting upon his return to D.C., which the Reeds say can't come soon enough with Russia's attack on Ukraine growing more violent by the day.

There's also Trevor's declining health.

"Now he's coughing up blood all day throughout the day. He has a fever off and on. He has pain in his chest. He has all the symptoms of advanced tuberculosis,” said Joey.

Still, after Tuesday’s call, they remain optimistic that progress can be made for Trevor and other Americans who they say have been wrongly detained.

This article tagged under:

RussiaUkraineRussia-Ukraine CrisisPresident Biden
