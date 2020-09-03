Denton

Bicyclist Critically Hurt After Being Struck by Car in Denton

A bicyclist was critically hurt after being struck by a car overnight in Denton, police say.
Metro

A bicyclist was critically hurt after being struck by a car overnight in Denton, police say.

Police reported in a tweet at 1:38 a.m. Thursday that a crash occurred along the northbound Interstate 35E service road just north of Fort Worth Drive. Video from the scene showed a mangled bicycle underneath the front end of a silver sedan.

The person who was on the bike was taken to a hospital with critical injuries, police said.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus 15 hours ago

COVID-19 Tracker: What We Know About the Virus in DFW and Around Texas

Irving 35 mins ago

Irving Police Searching for Missing 56-Year-Old Man With Medical Issues

The driver of the sedan remained at the scene and was seen being questioned by police. The driver was allowed to leave the scene and was not charged, police said.

This article tagged under:

Dentondenton pd
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us