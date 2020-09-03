Bicyclist Critically Hurt After Being Struck by Car in Denton

A bicyclist was critically hurt after being struck by a car overnight in Denton, police say.

Police reported in a tweet at 1:38 a.m. Thursday that a crash occurred along the northbound Interstate 35E service road just north of Fort Worth Drive. Video from the scene showed a mangled bicycle underneath the front end of a silver sedan.

The person who was on the bike was taken to a hospital with critical injuries, police said.

The driver of the sedan remained at the scene and was seen being questioned by police. The driver was allowed to leave the scene and was not charged, police said.