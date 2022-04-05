Bexar Teen Killed by Unknown Shooter, Dallas PD

Dallas Police say a teenager is dead following a shooting that took place Monday evening.

On April 4 at approximately 7:41 p.m., officers responded to reports of a shooting located at 6500 Bexar Street.

Officials say they found the teen in the front passenger seat of a 4-door black sedan with multiple gunshot wounds.

Dallas PD later identified the victim as 17-year-old Salvador Milan and Dallas Fire-Rescue pronounced him dead at the scene.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

No one is in custody and the investigation is ongoing, police say.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Detective Guy Curtis with the Homicide Unit at 214-671-3633 or via email at guy.curtis@dallascityhall.com.