#BettyWhiteChallenge Raises More than $120K for North Texas Shelters

Actress Betty White
A social media campaign to honor the late actress and animal advocate Betty White has helped North Texas shelters raise more than $120,000 over the last week.

The virtual tribute asked fans to donate $5 to local animal rescue organizations in White's name on Jan. 17, which would have been her 100th birthday.

“She’ll be smiling on her birthday,” said Robin Ganzert, who leads American Humane, an animal welfare organization that White was involved with for more than 60 years. “And she’ll be smiling about the lives she’s changed.”

One of those lives is a solid white Pomeranian and the Meyers family in Frisco.

Joni McConnell with A Different Breed Animal Rescue says it received a blind and deaf double Merle albino Pomeranian puppy that weighed just 2.5 lbs. They named her Betty White and put her up for adoption on Jan. 17.

In just 48 hours Betty White (the pup) got 25 adoption applications from all of the U.S. and Canada.

The best match was Shari and Lewis Meyers from Frisco.

From the looks of the photos above, she's settling into her forever home quite well.

