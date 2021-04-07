Betsy Price Hosts Last Month of Town Halls in her ‘Goodbye-Circle Tour'

Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price will host her last month of creative biking and walking town halls as "The Goodbye-Circle Tour" starting April 7.

The location for the weekly meetings will change each week to give Fort Worth residents an opportunity to experience and learn about their city while sharing ideas to make it even greater.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The town halls will take place every Wednesday this month at the following dates and locations:

April 7, 5:45 p.m. - Foster Park / Overton Park, 3725 South Dr.

April 14, 5:45 p.m. - Rosemont Park, 1400 West Seminary Dr.

April 21, 5:45 p.m. - Fort Worth Nature Center & Refuge, 9601 Fossil Ridge Rd.

April 28, 5:45 p.m. - Trinity Park, 1639 Old University Dr.

Each town hall will be a casual stroll across the city and are subject to cancellation.

Masks are encouraged to be worn at all times people are gathered and before or after bike rides.

The events are supported by Comerica Bank and Fit Worth.

For more information and updates, click here.