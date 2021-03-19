Beto O'Rourke's ‘Powered by People' Helps Pay for DeSoto's Senior Residents Displaced by Winter Storm Damage

Former U.S. Congressman Beto O'Rourke's "Powered By People" organization gave a $15,000 grant to the City of DeSoto to help pay off the hotel costs for seniors relocated during last month's winter storm.

The senior residents at Hickory Manor complex on Hickory Trail went without water for several days after February's winter storm. After services were restored, a few residents came to find that their apartments were uninhabitable and needed temporary housing until the repairs were done.

"At that time I shared the City of DeSoto's concerns about the seniors at Hickory Manor and pledged that we would continue to help out by working to find grants and donations to assist some of the residents who would be displaced for an extended period of time while the damage was repaired," recalled DeSoto Mayor Rachel L. Proctor.

Proctor is glad that the Powered By People organization stepping in to provide some relief to the housing expenses.

"I am pleased to report that the Powered By People organization has provided a $15,000 grant to offset close to $40,000 in housing expenses that have been accrued while the necessary repairs were made to make their dwellings habitable again. Thank you to former Congressman Beto O'Rourke for stepping-in to help some of DeSoto's most vulnerable residents and we encourage others who are interested to consider doing the same."

The total cost is estimated to be around $40,000 based on the number of people displaced due to the winter storm.

The $15,000 grant fund will be given to Hickory Manor Management after they provide the City of DeSoto with receipts and documentation of proper uses for the funds.