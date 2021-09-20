‘Beloved' Royse City Crossing Guard Killed in Morning Drop-Off Crash

A school crossing guard in Royse City died Monday morning after being hit by a driver who may have suffered from a medical emergency moments before the collision took place, police say.

With the permission of the victim's family, Royse City ISD Superintendent Kevin Worthy shared the news of crossing guard/staffer Melissa Williams' death in a letter to parents of students at Miss May Vernon Elementary School.

That statement was shared with the media Monday afternoon, confirming that Williams was hit during the morning drop-off period at about 7:30 a.m.

In his letter, Worthy said Fate Police said the driver may have had a medical emergency while on Miss May Drive and entered the school zone where the vehicle struck the crossing guard and then another vehicle.

Williams was taken to Baylor Scott and White Medical Center - Lake Pointe where she was pronounced deceased.

"Mrs. Williams was a beloved staff member in Royse City ISD for 14 years," Worthy wrote in his letter. "To put it simply, she was deeply loved by students and staff. This loss has had a profound impact on the school community at Miss May Vernon and the RCISD staff.

Worthy said Williams began working in the school district’s extended day program in 2007 and that in 2009 she was hired as a teacher’s aide. Most recently, Worthy said, Williams worked with children in Pre-Kindergarten.

"I ask for the Royse City ISD community to pray for Mrs. Williams’ family, the Miss May Vernon Elementary staff, and all involved as they grapple with this sudden and tragic accident," Worthy wrote. "As a Bulldog family, we must rally to support MMV."

The district said counselors are expected to be available for as long as they are needed.