Beloved Pleasant Grove P.E. Teacher Murdered, Killer on the Loose

Students and staff at a Pleasant Grove school join a devastated family in mourning the loss of a beloved physical education teacher.

Jennifer Hickmon has been identified as the victim of a homicide early Sunday morning.

She is one of three women murdered in Dallas over the weekend.

Her killer is still on the loose.

A marquee at Young Men’s Leadership Academy reads: In Memory of Coach Hickmon.

“This is definitely going to have a huge impact on our campus,” said principal Dr. Christopher Barksdale.

Hickmon coached P.E., volleyball, basketball and track at the all-boys 6th through 8th grade school for 13 years.

Her compassion and her smile stood out.

“She always came in with a smile. She touched every life, every 6th grade student had Ms. Hickmon, so she’s built relationships with every student that’s come across our campus,” said Barksdale.

A memorial with balloons and candles is growing outside Hickmon’s house along Happy Trails Drive where Dallas police were called to check on Hickmon Sunday just before 8 a.m.

Officers found Hickmon inside. The 37-year-old, says DPD, suffered a violent death.

“It definitely makes things worse just because knowing the type of person that she was,” said Barksdale.

Ciciely Hickmon released a statement to NBC 5 saying:

‘She was a great person. She was kind and generous. Anyone that she would meet, if you were in need, she would help you. People always said she had a ‘vibe.’ She will be greatly missed by all of us. We’re just asking for prayers for her [11-year-old] daughter and her family and we just hope that the killer will be caught and brought to justice.’

A plea from a family and school community mourning a tremendous loss as they look back at the memories, big and small.

“For her jump shot,” said Barksdale. “That’s what everybody is saying. Not only have we lost just an instrumental person and a sweet spirit on campus, but just that jump shot that will always be remembered. Heaven has gained a point guard.”

Dallas police are not releasing new details on the investigation or any possible suspect.

Young Men’s Leadership Academy is offering students counseling services.