Beloved Plano Restaurant Fishmonger's Seafood Closes After 40 Years

A beloved Plano restaurant is closing its doors after 40 years in business.

The owners of Fishmonger's Seafood on Central Expressway posted a farewell letter to customers on the restaurant's website that reads:

"Fishmonger’s will be closing permanently at the close of business Sunday, November 27th. It has been a pleasure to watch Plano grow and change over the last forty-one years. We’ve seen the children of 1981 bring in their children and grandchildren Now it’s time to enjoy the next stage of our lives. So long, and thanks for all the fish. Love you all, Jim and Pattie Elrod."

Co-owners Jim and Pattie Elrod told our partners at The Dallas Morning News the pandemic and inflation have made things challenging and the time is right to close.

"We're excited about starting our retirement but we're very sad saying goodbye to all our customers who have brought us to where we are today," said Pattie Elrod.

Loyal customers have spent the last few days packing the seafood restaurant for a final meal including Brad Leland of 'Friday Night Lights' fame who was at the restaurant Saturday night.

"This is the last Saturday night at Fishmonger's all these people have been coming here as long as I have -- 40 years later we're losing an institution but come tomorrow," said Leland.

Good News, the Elrods are thinking about writing a cookbook, so that fans of their famous gumbo can make it at home.