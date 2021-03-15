Beloved Member of Dallas Music Community Killed in Weekend Shooting

The search continues for two people who police say killed a beloved member of the Dallas music community.

Friends say Freddie Sanders, 29, was shot trying to break up a fight Saturday night.

Sanders grew up in Oak Cliff then earned a business degree from Prairie View A&M University.

He was a former high school counselor and promotions assistant at 97.9 The Beat in Dallas.

“Just a bright light, a team player and had nothing but love for everyone,” said friend Reagan Elam, the online editor for 97.9.

Sanders was also a creator who helped run a recording studio and event hall with his lifelong friend, Dallas artist SpaceBoiFresh.

“He was the reason we tried harder, we went harder,” SpaceBoiFresh said.

It was at their business on Sovereign Row that Sanders lost his life.

Friends say the event hall was rented for a fashion show where a fight broke out.

Sanders, they say, tried to break it up but Dallas police say he was shot and killed by two men who fled in an unknown vehicle. They remain on the run.

“It was no gang violence, it was literally hot heads,” SpaceBoiFresh said.

“(A) stranger to no one would invite people in his personal space just so they could shine and that's how he was repaid, and I think that there needs to be justice,” Elam said.

Dallas Police are asking anyone with information about the case to contact Det. Isom with the Dallas Police Department Homicide Unit at (214) 671-3701, or andrea.isom@dallascityhall.com, and reference case number 043203-2021.

Crime Stoppers is offering up to $5,000 for information called into Crime Stoppers at 214-373-TIPS (8477) that leads to the arrest and indictment.