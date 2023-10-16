Beloved longtime NorthPark Santa Carl John Anderson dies

If you've ever been to Dallas's NorthPark Center around Christmastime you've likely seen Carl John Anderson, though you may remember him by another name.

Anderson greeted families and children as the mall's Santa Claus for more than three decades before he retired last year. On Monday, NBC 5 learned Anderson died on Friday in his adopted hometown of Austin. Anderson was 70.

Over the course of his 32 years at NorthPark, Anderson became such a popular fixture that in 2012 he was inducted into the International Santa Claus Hall of Fame. In an interview after announcing his retirement, Anderson said he was grateful for the memories and special moments with his fans, some of whom have shared photos through the years as they brought their children to see him.

He told our partners at The Dallas Morning News, "I am so appreciative to have been a part of their holidays and their life - that they treasure our memories and experiences together as fondly as I do."

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

In his obituary, Anderson's loved ones said he had an enthusiastic and gregarious personality and made friends wherever he went.

"Carl was a talented storyteller, and his great passion was sharing special moments with children as Santa for 30 years at the NorthPark mall in Dallas," the obituary reads. "Carl touched countless lives over his years at NorthPark and became a treasured member of many annual family traditions."

Anderson was a longtime resident of Austin who worked professionally as a psychologist after graduating from the University of Texas with a Ph.D. in Psychology. In his obituary, it was said he also spent several years at the school as an adjunct professor.

During the holiday season, Anderson would travel from his home in Austin to Dallas for his appearances at NorthPark.

Anderson is survived by his sister and brother-in-law and his niece and nephew.

A Celebration of Anderson's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Carl's honor to an animal rescue or charity of your choice. A visitation for Carl will be held Wednesday in Austin. Following the visitation will be a graveside service.