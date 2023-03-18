Beloved Dallas Theater Finds New Home in Downtown Carrollton

After saying goodbye to a city it called home for more than 40 years, a beloved and long-time staple of the Dallas theater scene has found a new home.

Pocket Sandwich Theater cut the ribbon this week on a new home in historic downtown Carrollton. The theater is now occupying a historic space that was renovated over the last year.

Alanna Quillen NBC 5

Shows have been ongoing since the space opened in December but city and business leaders from Carrollton and Farmers Branch took part in an official celebration on Wednesday.

Just over a year ago, the PST was pushed out of a shopping center on Mockingbird Lane in Dallas that it had occupied since 1990.

“In 2022, our 42nd year and after 32 years on Mockingbird Lane, an investor bought the center we were in and informed us we didn’t fit their ‘vision of the future,’” the theater owners said in a statement. “After a small freak-out period and many tours of places that just didn’t feel right, we were so fortunate that mayor Steve Babick felt that were part of Carrollton’s vision and gave us a call.”

Founded in 1980 by Rodney Dobbs and Joe Dickinson, PST gained a foothold in the Dallas theater community and became known for fun audience interactions with the actors, such as tossing popcorn at villains on stage. It was the 3rd oldest theater in Dallas and was the 2nd longest continually operated theatre in the city.

Those who run the theater, some of whom are the children of original co-founder Dickinson, said they are thrilled to be off “Broadway” – which is literally a street that runs through historic downtown Carrollton.

Alanna Quillen NBC 5

The new space looks similar to the previous location, which is a nod to its roots.

Now in its new home on Elm Street in Carrollton, PST has new shows lined up this spring, with a popcorn-tossing spoof kicking off on March 31.



Click here for more details.