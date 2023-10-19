Beloved cafeteria worker remembered following murder on School Campus

On Thursday night in the Fort Worth suburb of Forest Hills, family, friends, and coworkers gathered to remember a beloved school cafeteria worker gunned down while reporting to work.

Pink and blue balloons were released in memory of 56-year-old Yolonda Gibbs. Gibbs was said to be a light in her family, and a joy at David K. Sellars Elementary School where she served as a cafeteria worker for more than 20 years.

“Her smile, her caring gestures, and her dedication to our kids and our city will never be forgotten,” said Forest Hill Mayor Stephanie Boardingham.

Gibbs was shot and killed on Oct.11 in the parking of the school while reporting to work just before seven in the morning.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

Forest Hill Police identified the suspect as Anthony Harris and say Harris was found dead days later though police have not confirmed how he died.

At the vigil though, it was about focusing on Gibbs and the legacy she left behind. Several people, including coworkers and parents, shared stories. Gibbs’ best friend of more than 40 years said she was moved by the show of support for a life taken from so many.

“It shows that she really lived her life, and that everybody, no matter your race, no matter what, she loved everybody,” Karen Buckley said.

Family friends tell NBC 5 Gibbs’ memorial service will be held Saturday.

Police said Gibbs and her suspected killer knew each other.