Bell Fort Worth Alliance Air Show Will Feature Drive-In Experience

Alliance Air Productions has announced that the 30th Anniversary of the Bell Fort Worth Alliance Air Show will be a drive-in experience.

The show is set for Oct. 17 and 18 at Fort Worth Alliance Airport and will feature the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds.

According to Alliance Air Productions, a limited number of parking tickets will be made available for purchase on a first-come, first-served basis in mid-September at AllianceAirShow.com. Parking tickets will not be sold onsite.

"The circumstances of the COVID-19 pandemic provided the unique opportunity to be innovative in how to move forward with hosting the air show for the North Texas community," said Christina Carey, director of special projects for Alliance Air Productions, producer of the event and a nonprofit organization created by Hillwood. "Our newly reformatted event will be a memorable, fun and socially distanced drive-in experience as we celebrate 30 years of soaring excellence."

Alliance Air Productions said social distancing standards and additional safety protocols will be in place at the event.

Vehicles will be separated to encourage social distancing. The parking space next to each vehicle will be left open for guests to sit safely as they experience the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds and other performers, Alliance Air Productions said.

According to Alliance Air Productions, the drive-in experience will not include static displays, exhibitors, kids' inflatables, paid seating areas, or chalets.

Anyone who has symptoms of COVID-19 or had close contact with someone who has had symptoms within 14 days of the show should remain at home.

All guests are required to wear masks for the duration of the event, and restrooms and hand washing stations will be available onsite. Open flames, grills, pop-up tents, RV's, trailers, and smoking will not be allowed at the show.

"Alliance Air Productions will continue to monitor updates relevant to our area, as they are made available," Carey said. "Should local, state, federal, military, or FAA entities determine that we cannot host a 2020 air show due to matters that are COVID-19 related, advance ticket purchases will be refunded."

The Bell Fort Worth Alliance Air Show placed first among "Best Air Shows" in the 2020 USA TODAY 10 Best Readers' Choice Awards, Alliance Air Productions said.

More than $760,000 in event proceeds have been distributed to more than 70 nonprofit organizations since 2006. This year's proceeds will be distributed to local nonprofit organizations as well.