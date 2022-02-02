As temperatures dropped across North Texas, anxiety rose for some people impacted by last February's bitter cold.

"To be honest with you, I'm having bad anxiety," Delene Johnson said.

Last February, Johnson was without power and water, then she had too much water after pipes in her Fort Worth apartment burst. She wasn't alone.

"Yeah, it was a lot," Joel Pares said.

Pares' Dallas apartment flooded when burst pipes caused water to flow from the ceiling and walls like waterfalls.

"I have a little bit of anxiety just to have to deal with the whole process over again," Pares said. "I'm not really worried about the power going out. It's more of dealing with the hassle if it does happen."

"It's easy to let fear take over," Angela Powell said.

Powell is Director of Private Practice and Licensed Professional Counselor Supervisor with Connections Wellness Group. She said it's important to control what we can, like stocking up on groceries and water, and let go of the rest.

"Then we can create a plan, because we're actually able to think through it using logic and reason, instead of just using our emotion brain," Powell said.

"I made sure I have groceries. I made sure I have water," Johnson said. "Everything that I could possibly think that I need, I have it here at home."

If history repeats, Pares is ready for that, too. Through loss, he gained perspective.

"It kinda got me into the mentality of, just have what I need, who am I trying to impress," Pares said, then quoted the t-shirt he wore. "Pray more, worry less."