Restaurant Wins 25K in Program Supporting Black-Owned Restaurants Affected by COVID-19

Black-owned businesses trying to bounce back from the pandemic have a chance to win $25,000.

It’s part of Discover’s ‘Eat It Forward’ program to support the restaurant industry.

At the heart of Rosako Bailey’s Soul Food and BBQ in Bedford is a man feeding an entire community.

Like many small business owners, Bailey found himself struggling to stay open when the pandemic hit.

“There was a point when they were out of meat. When you’re used to ordering thousands of pounds of meat, and you can’t get it, that’s hard on businesses itself,” said Bailey.

Discover launched a contest to award $25,000 to black-owned businesses affected by the pandemic.

This week, Bailey found out he was one of the winners.

A few weeks ago, he also won $10,000 in a separate contest put on by beverage brand “Sparkling Ice.”

“That means a lot to me because I don’t do it to get recognized,” said Bailey.

He was recognized for his work feeding customers - and people in need.

It all started when Bailey saw a man going through his garbage bags out back.

“He was a military vet, and he was crying. He wasn’t expecting it. He was white. I was black, he wasn’t expecting that whole situation,” said Bailey.

He fed the man, and started a program to feed more homeless veterans.

He tells NBC 5 the money he won will help keep the mission going.

From now through October 31, you can go to Discover’s social media pages to nominate your favorite black-owned restaurant.

You can find more info here.

https://eatitforwardterms.com