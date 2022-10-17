Bedford Man Faces Murder Charge, Accused of Killing Father-in-Law With Machete

A Bedford man is facing a murder charge after police say he killed his father-in-law with a machete.

Bedford Police said 28-year-old Anthony Paul Chaffin, of North Richland Hills, got into an argument with 41-year-old Jason Enos, of Hurst at about midnight on Oct. 11.

The two men were said to be arguing about a family matter outside an apartment on the 1500 block of Shady Lane when the argument turned violent.

According to a search warrant affidavit obtained by NBC 5, police said Chaffin rammed his vehicle into Enos' vehicle several times before getting out and stabbing him repeatedly with a machete.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

Bedford Police said officers were dispatched to the apartments at about 12:15 a.m. and found Enos in his vehicle with extensive stab wounds. He was transported to Medical City Hospital in North Richland Hills where he later died.

Chaffin, police said, was out of his car but in the parking lot when officers arrived. He was eventually shot with a stun gun and taken into custody after telling the officers to shoot or kill him.

NBC 5 News

A woman who lived at the apartment complex told police there had been issues brewing between the men for several weeks. When asked by police what had happened the woman told investigators the problems were related to Chaffin allegedly having sex with someone he shouldn't have.

In an interview with police, Chaffin said he remembered being blocked in by Enos and yelling at him but nothing in between.

Chaffin is being held in the Tarrant County Jail on a bond of $200,000. It's not clear if he's obtained an attorney.

The investigation into the case is ongoing.