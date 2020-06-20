Bedford, Hurst Residents Join to Stock Local Food Pantry

At the Midcities Community Market in Hurst, it takes not one village, but two to feed a community.

Kim Olstrup, the owner of the market, helped organize the Saturday event to fill up the shelves at the Mission Central food pantry.

“We’ve decided it’s the first time that Bedford and Hurst join forces to help pack the pantry for local nonprofit Mission Central, which is located in Hurst, but actually feeds families in both of the cities,” Olstrup said.

She owns businesses in both cities and knows the power of communities coming together, especially during a pandemic when anyone can be affected.

“People are in a situation now that they’ve never been in before," she said. "The shock has kind of worn off, but some people’s hours are still cut back."

At the Saturday event, Bedford and Hurst residents and city officials dropped off canned goods and groceries to feed families in need.

Olstrup said mayors from both cities had planned to attend.

The cities plan to join forces as long as there is a need.

"I am going to keep them going," Olstrup said. The more I can keep bringing them together, the more it shows it's a community."

All the food collected Saturday will be taken to Mission Central's pantry on Monday.