Bedford ‘Bringing Cheer to the Citizens Who Need it the Most' this Valentine's Day

Bedford residents are encouraged to spread the love this Valentine's Day with letters to those living in local nursing homes and assisted living facilities.

Bedford's Park and Recreation Division will be collecting homemade Valentine's Day cards by Monday, Feb. 8, to be delivered the Friday before the special day.

After almost a year of isolation and stress among the nursing home and assisted living facility residents, the city said in a release that their hope is to bring cheer to the citizens who need it the most.

As a result, Bedford is stacking the weekend of love with a Hearts in the Park Scavenger Hunt, a Valentine's Drive-Thru dinner, and an area at the Old Bedford School for families to take photos with props.

Bedford is halfway to its' 1,000 card goal with 500 cards pledged to be sent in.

Residents can drop their cards off in the Valentine Box at the Old Bedford School, at 2400 School Lane.