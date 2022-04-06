Beaver Spotted Swimming Upstream on Sidewalk During McKinney Flood

A beaver near a McKinney lake was a little bit confused during a flood on Tuesday.

While NBC 5 News was covering the flooding near Towne Lake Park, crews spotted a beaver swimming upstream... on the sidewalk!

Tuesday night storms caused creeks surrounding Towne Lake to overflow, and this beaver seemed to think that the flooded walkway was still part of his lake home.

On Monday, multiple McKinney residents were rescued from flash flooding, officials said.

Four people were brought to safety after three separate incidents during which their cars were swept away in the flood.

Two of these people were rescued near Towne Lake, the very same lake where the beaver was spotted.

All who were rescued are unharmed, and no injuries have been reported, officials said.