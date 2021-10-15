Is the Fall Weather Here to Stay?

We’ve been waiting a long time for a weekend like this! Thanks to the cold front that blew across North Texas Friday morning, we will have a cool and pleasant fall weekend. With dry air, light winds, and a clear sky, temperatures will fall back into the 40s to near 50 degrees by Saturday morning.
Sunday morning will likely be a little bit cooler than Saturday morning too! There will likely be a few more high clouds around on Sunday, but the sky is still expected to be mostly sunny.
We will gradually start warming up next week.