Dallas

BBQ fundraiser helps raise money for Dallas officers shot in Oak Cliff

The money will help the family of fallen officer Darron Burks and the two injured officers who are still recovering from their wounds

By Sophia Beausoleil

NBC Universal, Inc.

It's been three weeks since a Dallas Police officer was killed and two others wounded in a shooting ambush in South Oak Cliff.

On Thursday, Dallas Police officers and volunteers held a barbecue fundraiser to help raise money for the family of the fallen officer and the two others injured.

Streaming 24/7: Watch NBC 5 local news and weather for free wherever you are

“We're going to raise money for these families, but you're also giving these officers an opportunity to come together and sit around the table and have a barbecue bell together and have some camaraderie and just be with each other because that brotherhood in law enforcement and also as a firefighter, first responder, it's a bond that a lot of people don't understand," said Chris Huggins with Operation BBQ Relief.

They provided 2,000 pulled pork sandwiches to be sold in order to raise money. The funds from the $10 plates go to Assist The Officer Foundation, ATO, which helps first responders and their families.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

Officer Darron Burks was shot and killed while sitting in his patrol car at the For Oak Cliff community center in South Oak Cliff on Aug. 29. Sr. Cpls Jamie Farmer and Sr. Cpls. Karissa David , responded to the shooting located in the 900 block of East Ledbetter Dr. when they too encountered gunfire from the suspect, who was later killed by police after fleeing the scene.

Farmer was shot in the leg and was released from the hospital. David was shot in the face and abdomen. According to a news release from the ATO, David is currently blind and had been married six weeks before the shooting.

"I tell you, their spirits are high. You know, in your darkest moment, the thing that you need is a lot of love," said Sgt. Ed Lujan with the ATO and the Dallas Police Dept. "I always tell people, lead with love, and they're feeling it when they see their brothers and sisters out here and the support that they're getting. It's going to help them get through this. I know we're still healing from Burks' death, but he's up there smiling, knowing that the community is behind these two other officers and we're still praying for them and him too."

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

Collin County 6 mins ago

‘Jane Doe' identified after 20 years; Effort to solve more Collin County cases underway

Health 2 hours ago

Man, woman die of heat-related illnesses in Dallas County, health department says

ATO said it is collecting donations for all the officers, including Burks' family. His mother attended the fundraiser and was met with hugs and a show of support on Thursday.

This article tagged under:

Dallas
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today NBC 5 TV Schedule Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us