BBQ fundraiser helps raise money for Dallas officers shot in Oak Cliff

It's been three weeks since a Dallas Police officer was killed and two others wounded in a shooting ambush in South Oak Cliff.

On Thursday, Dallas Police officers and volunteers held a barbecue fundraiser to help raise money for the family of the fallen officer and the two others injured.

“We're going to raise money for these families, but you're also giving these officers an opportunity to come together and sit around the table and have a barbecue bell together and have some camaraderie and just be with each other because that brotherhood in law enforcement and also as a firefighter, first responder, it's a bond that a lot of people don't understand," said Chris Huggins with Operation BBQ Relief.

They provided 2,000 pulled pork sandwiches to be sold in order to raise money. The funds from the $10 plates go to Assist The Officer Foundation, ATO, which helps first responders and their families.

Officer Darron Burks was shot and killed while sitting in his patrol car at the For Oak Cliff community center in South Oak Cliff on Aug. 29. Sr. Cpls Jamie Farmer and Sr. Cpls. Karissa David , responded to the shooting located in the 900 block of East Ledbetter Dr. when they too encountered gunfire from the suspect, who was later killed by police after fleeing the scene.

Farmer was shot in the leg and was released from the hospital. David was shot in the face and abdomen. According to a news release from the ATO, David is currently blind and had been married six weeks before the shooting.

"I tell you, their spirits are high. You know, in your darkest moment, the thing that you need is a lot of love," said Sgt. Ed Lujan with the ATO and the Dallas Police Dept. "I always tell people, lead with love, and they're feeling it when they see their brothers and sisters out here and the support that they're getting. It's going to help them get through this. I know we're still healing from Burks' death, but he's up there smiling, knowing that the community is behind these two other officers and we're still praying for them and him too."

ATO said it is collecting donations for all the officers, including Burks' family. His mother attended the fundraiser and was met with hugs and a show of support on Thursday.