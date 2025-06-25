Baylor Scott & White to open new Frisco medical center as Collin County growth surges

As North Texas continues to grow at a record pace, Baylor Scott & White Health is preparing to meet the region’s rising healthcare needs with the opening of a brand new hospital in Frisco.

The Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Frisco at PGA Parkway is set to open its doors on July 22, bringing expanded access to care for residents across Collin County and surrounding communities.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

"Three of the top five fastest growing cities in the U.S. by percentage are located within 20 miles of our campus,” said Ryan Gebhart, President of the new BSWMC Frisco at PGA Parkway.

Frisco is one of the fastest-growing cities in the United States, with population increasing by nearly 7% annually, according to the Frisco Economic Development Corporation. That explosive growth is driving demand for healthcare infrastructure—and Baylor Scott & White is stepping in to help meet it.

Get top local stories delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

“Population growth is tremendous, it’s some of the fastest growing areas in the entire country, and Baylor Scott & White feel obligated as part of our mission to serve those communities and to be ready for that growth,” said Gebhart.

With just under a month to go before the first patients walk through the doors, construction and staff training are in full swing for the 340,000-square-foot, 84-bed hospital. The hospital has a special focus on women’s services and the needs of expecting moms, with an entire floor dedicated to women’s health, a NICU and more. The hospital also features wellness spaces, 2.3 miles of paved trails, and cardiovascular care.

Gebhart, who lives in the area with his family, says the new facility reflects a long-term investment in the people and future of North Texas. The modern, full-service hospital will serve patients from Frisco, Plano, Prosper, Celina, and even rapidly growing cities like Princeton and Anna.

“This is exciting for us—to be able to be a part of the community, to serve at a greater capacity, and to see Baylor Scott & White grow alongside these cities,” Gebhart said. “While the hospital is beautiful and highly advanced in technology, our people are at the core of it.”

Click here for more information.