Baylor Scott & White's Faith in Action Initiatives is the humanitarian arm of the health care system. It has begun boxing and shipping excess medical and surgical supplies to help Ukraine.

"That day they didn't want to come... arrived," Faith in Action Initiatives Director Matthew Hoffman said. "So we want to be able to stand alongside them however we can."

Hoffman said the charity reached out to its partners in Ukraine and the surrounding areas after the Russian invasion to access the needs.

"The basic needs are around triaging those that have been wounded in this war," Hoffman said.

So Baylor Scott & White's Faith in Action Initiatives is collecting excess wound care, medical, and surgical supplies and boxing them for shipment to the war-torn region.

"We do this because as we send our prayers to the people of Ukraine, we also send not only our hearts, but our hand in action to be able to care for those in need," Hoffman said. "It's heartbreaking and it is also inspiring."

Hoffman said four shipments were going out on Monday with more to follow.

"We want them to know that we're with them and that we care about them," Hoffman said. "As one person hurts in this world, we all hurt."

For more information about how to volunteer or donate toward shipping costs, click here.