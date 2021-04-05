Bath House Cultural Center Completes Construction Project, Hosts Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

The Friends of the Bath House Cultural Center and the Greater East Dallas Chamber of Commerce is hosting a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the completion of construction of the $1.5 million Bond Project on the Bath House.

The ceremony will be held on Monday at 4 p.m.

Construction at the Bath House Cultural Center started in May 2020.

The architects, Architexas, and Contractor, Nedderman and Associates, made improvements to the 1930 Southwestern style Art Deco Building including new bathrooms on the main level, a box office and kitchen, and a work room.

The lake level also has a new bathroom, dressing room, new lighting, and new floors.

The most visual change, however, is to the outside with two new handicap-accessible walkways allowing access to the lake level.

The Master Gardener team for the Bath House Pollinator Garden landscaped two large flower beds on each side of the building.

There is also a large patio to accommodate outside performances.

District 9 Council Member, Paula Blackmon, and Director of the Office of Arts and Culture, Jennifer Scripps, will cut the ribbon during the ceremony.

"I am thrilled, that despite a year of budget cuts, the $1.5 million bond project at the Bath House is completed," Blackmon said. "Maintaining and improving this cultural center helps provide valuable access to the arts throughout our community while enjoying the natural beauty of White Rock Lake."