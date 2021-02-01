Bass Pro Shops' Fishing Tournament to Award $1 Million to Amateur Anglers

Bass Pro Shops announced a new amateur fishing tournament Monday that will pay $4 million in cash and prizes to amateur anglers, including a $1 million to prize the champs.

A local qualifier for the tournament is scheduled for April at Lake Ray Roberts north of Denton.

The outfitter announced the tournament Monday as a kick-off to celebrating its 50th anniversary. The finals for the competition created by Bass Pro Shops founder Johnny Morris will be on Table Rock Lake in the Ozarks this November -- and will be broadcast on NBC Sports -- but to get there anglers will have to qualify.

There are three ways to get in the amateur tournament: finish in the top 40 of a regional tournament, like the one in April at Lake Ray Roberts, or win one of several other existing tournaments or by being one of the winners of the three major collegiate championships. Details are here.

Bass Pro Shops said the tournament will also provide a $250,000 scholarship to one junior angler (ages 11-18) for a conservation-related area of study and at least another $1 million going toward conservation efforts to improve fish habitats.

"This tournament is our way of giving thanks and rewarding our customers with the chance to land the catch of a lifetime," Johnny Morris said.

The entry fee is $450 per person, with a $250 entry fee for youth, ages 12 to 17, and a free entry fee for children. Each entry also includes an Open Gift Bag valued at $150. More than $4 million in cash will be available in prizes, and one-third of every entry will go to The National Fish Habitat Initiative.

“Beyond offering the ultimate prize in fishing, we're excited to celebrate our heritage, raise funds for conservation, and have some big fun with people who love fishing as much as we do," Morris said.

A 24-hour registration for the event will open on Feb. 10 at 10 a.m., with the event set to take place on April 17 on Lake Ray Roberts.

For more information visit basspro.com/usopen.