Bass Performance Hall celebrates 817 Day with deals for FROZEN

Thursday, August 17 is 817 Day, as some say in Fort Worth, where 817 is the main area code.

And to celebrate the day and the Fort Worth premiere of Disney's FROZEN, Disney Theatrical Productions, under the direction of Thomas Schumacher, and Performing Arts Fort Worth, the non-profit owner and operator of Bass Performance Hall have an exclusive 817 Day ticket offer.

While supplies last, fans can buy one, get one half off tickets for the Thursday, August 17, 7:30 performance.

A second deal now until the show ends on Sunday, August 20, gives fans the chance to buy $31 tickets through a digital lottery.

The digital lottery accepts entries the day before each performance from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm. Fans selected will be notified daily via email and can then purchase up to four (4) tickets at $31 each. Tickets must be purchased online using the purchase link within 60 minutes from the time the winner is notified.

The stage version of the 2013 film debuted in 2019 and was nominated for a Tony for Best Musical before ending its run on Broadway in March 2020.

Four productions of FROZEN are currently playing around the world. The musical features the songs fans know and love from the original Oscar®-winning film, plus an expanded score with a dozen new numbers by the film's songwriters, Oscar winner Kristen Anderson-Lopez and EGOT winner Robert Lopez.

"It's the same story as the movie, but it's very different. It's stage adaptation, it's the Broadway adaptation. So, come on out and see. It's going to be the highest level of quality of acting, singing, dancing, set, design costumes, everything that you could imagine," said actor Dominic Dorset.

Dorset plays Kristoff and NBC5 caught up with him and Dan Plehal who puts on a 50 pound costume to play Sven the reindeer while they were on a outing to the Stockyards for the Fort Worth Herd Experience.

The actors spent a little time trying their hand at roping and seeing the longhorns that are part of the daily cattle drive down East Exchange Avenue.

"I'm a little nervous but I think it's gonna be fun," Dorset said. "I mean, they're beautiful."

"I am learning how to lasso. Learning is the key word there," Phehal smiled. "Not an expert, not lassoing successfully yet, but we're trying it out."

Both actors are experiencing Cowtown for the first time and doing it during one of the hottest summers on record.

"Fort Worth is beautiful. Bass Hall is beautiful. It's gorgeous. I love it. It's a little hot but it's, it's been great so far," Dorset added.

"It's really hot, but we're surviving. I'm a Chicago boy. So I'm used to the cold more than the hot, but it's always nice to be out of your comfort zone a little bit and stuff like this," Plehal said.

Both actors have been with the tour about year and have built a brotherhood playing Kristoff the rugged mountain man and ice harvester and his reindeer pal Sven.

"We came into the show at the same time, too. So, we got to know the show and each other and our characters sort of together," Plehal said.

Both want anyone with the thought the show is for kids to let it go.

"That could not be farther from the truth because FROZEN is for everybody," Dorset said. "So come on out and see. It's going to be the highest level of quality of acting, singing, dancing, set, design costumes, everything that you could imagine."

"There's so much joy and comedy and emotion built into this story. It's great, it's great for families. It's great for date night. It's great for just people who like to have a good time," Plehal said.